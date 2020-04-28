County opens parks and golf courses

MORONGO BASIN — San Bernardino County opened up some of the county parks, rivers, lakes and recreation areas this weekend after local community members urged them to provide more outdoor activities during the lockdown. In the Morongo Basin, local golf courses and the Joshua Tree community park opened for limited activities on Saturday.
“We have faith in our residents that they will respect the safe distancing guidelines and demonstrate that keeping passive outdoor recreation open is possible as our state moves to ease restrictions,” said board of supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “However, if there is abuse of this new allowance, the board will have no choice but to re-close our outdoor destinations.”
Hawk’s Landing golf course in Yucca Valley saw about 250 people on the course this weekend.
Staff at the course enforced a one-golfer-per-cart rule, unless the golfers shared a household. Golf carts were disinfected as they were returned to the pro shop.
They also placed guidelines on the floor in their pro shop.
On the course, golfers were asked to maintain 6 to 10 feet of distance from one another at all times. They also were asked to leave the flag pin in as they putted on the greens.
Roadrunner Dunes golf course also opened up this weekend and is following similar procedures on the course.
In Joshua Tree, the national park remains closed because it is under federal jurisdiction but the local community park has opened to the public for walking, tennis or basketball. The park’s jungle gym, skate park, water play area and picnic tables remain closed.
The tennis and basketball courts are open for play only among members of the same household.
The park’s new dog park, which was recently completed, is also open to the public. Dogs are required to be on-leash when not inside the dog park fence. Dog parents are reminded to maintain social distancing while in the park.
The Big Morongo Canyon Preserve, which partly falls under county park jurisdiction, did not open this weekend. Preserve director Meg Foley said the park officials made the decision to remain closed because they could not comply with the county’s regulations for maintaining social distancing.
“Our trails can not accommodate the minimum standard,” she said.
The preserve’s trails are not 6 feet wide in all areas and, as such, make it difficult to accommodate two-way traffic. To solve this, the preserve is looking at making some of the trails one-way and rerouting the hikers to meet the county’s regulation.
Foley said that, at this time, they do not know when they will open but she hopes it will be soon.
Along with San Bernardino County, other counties throughout California opened outdoor recreation areas last weekend. Beaches in Ventura County and Orange County opened their beaches and saw a flood of people on Saturday and Sunday.
On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that he was frustrated after seeing the number of people who went to the beach. He urges everyone to not abuse the new facility openings.
“I don’t want to be punitive,” Newsom said in a press conference on Monday. “But if there are people thumbing their nose and abusing it, putting their lives at risk because they’re impacting the lives of others, and ultimately setting back the cause of reopening the economy as quickly as we’d like to, I think we may have to do a little bit more.”
