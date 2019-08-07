Flames destroy 25 acres of desert land

YUCCA MESA — A fire destroyed 25.6 acres of desert vegetation off Old Woman Springs Road and La Brisa Drive Saturday afternoon.
Battalion Chief Scott Tuttle from San Bernardino County Fire said crews were called just before 2 p.m.
The first to arrive found a well-established fire driven by winds, he said.
Cal Fire took command of the incident and county fire engines from Yucca Mesa, Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms as well as the Wonder Valley engine crew now stationed in downtown Twentynine Palms all responded.
The Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service joined the fight under their mutual aid agreements.
“The fire was threatening structures in the Flamingo Heights area, so we used Cal Fire aircraft — the fixed-wing tankers dropping retardant and helicopters doing water drops,” Tuttle said.
It took about an hour and 15 minutes to get the fire under control.
Cal Fire investigators are trying to determine what cause the blaze.
