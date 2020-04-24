MORONGO BASIN — A final report from the point-in-time count homeless survey revealed more about unsheltered adults here than how many there are.
In Joshua Tree, 54 unsheltered adults were counted and 49 of them were surveyed.
Eleven of those were found to have chronic, life-threatening health conditions while 17 reported suffering from mental health issues and 12 had substance-abuse issues.
Twenty-four had become homeless for the first time in the past 12 months while 22 were chronically homeless. Five were veterans.
Fourteen reported no monthly income but four reported monthly incomes of more than $1,000.
In Landers, two unsheltered adults were counted and surveyed — both men, both chronically homeless. One of them was a veteran.
One reported no monthly income while the other reported a monthly income of more than $1,000.
In Twentynine Palms, 28 unsheltered adults were counted and 26 were surveyed — 19 men and seven women.
Sixteen of them were white and seven identified as multiple races or “other.”
Ten had become homeless for the first time in the past 12 months while 10 were chronically homeless and six were veterans.
Ten were physically disabled, seven had mental-health disabilities and two were dealing with substance abuse. Seven had been released from jails or prisons within the past year.
Seven reported no monthly income while eight reported making $501 to $1,000 a month and one reported a monthly income of more than $1,000.
Overall in Twentynine Palms, 45 people were counted in 2020, up from 40 counted in 2019.
In Yucca Valley, 44 unsheltered adults were counted and 38 were surveyed — 31 men and seven women.
Seventeen of those became homeless for the first time in the past 12 months while 20 were chronically homeless and six were veterans.
Eleven had chronic, life-threatening conditions, 19 were dealing with mental-health issues and 19 were dealing with substance abuse.
Seven were homeless because they were fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking.
Eight had been released from correctional institutions in the past year.
Twenty-eight reported getting no monthly income while three reported making $1 to $250 a month, five reported making $501 to $1,000 a month and two reported monthly incomes of more than $1,000.
Overall in Yucca Valley, 71 people were counted in 2020, down from 71 in 2019.
Overall, San Bernardino County volunteers taking part in the annual survey counted 3,125 homeless people, including 2,390 unsheltered and 735 sheltered, in the county.
This was up from the 2,607, including 687 sheltered and 1,920 unsheltered, who were counted in 2019.
