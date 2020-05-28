TWENTYNINE PALMS — Two hikers on the 49 Palms Oasis trail were rescued by the Morongo Basin Ambulance Association and the San Bernardino County Fire Department on Thursday morning after suffering from heat-related illnesses; the pair were hiking in temperatures that exceeded 100 degrees.
The Morongo Basin Ambulance Association got a call at 11:15 a.m. Thursday about a downed hiker on the trail showing signs of a heat sickness. One ambulance and one San Bernardino County fire crew from the Twentynine Palms responded to the scene. Joshua Tree Search and Rescue and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
The first responders hiked about a mile and a half into the trail and contacted the hiker. She was treated and escorted out of the trail but, on the way back, her hiking partner also started showing signs of heat related-illness.
The second hiker, also female, was treated and transported to the Hi-Desert Medical Center in stable condition.
MBA operations manager Matthew Welsch said that both hikers were rescued in under three hours.
He reminded everyone to stay safe during the high temperatures of desert summer.
“If you plan on outdoor activity in the Morongo Basin this weekend, be sure to bring plenty of water and be prepared for hot temperatures,” he said. “Be safe.”
(1) comment
The idiots from LA are back. yay
