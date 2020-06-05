Morongo Unified appoints acting superintendent

MORONGO BASIN — Morongo Unified School District Superintendent Tom Baumgarten has taken a temporary leave of absence for health reasons. In his absence, the Morongo Unified Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Doug Weller, former assistant superintendent of human resources, as acting superintendent.
“It is important during this time that we have someone in place to oversee the day-to-day operations of the district during the budget planning for next year, and to help lead the district through the planning stages of re-opening the schools at the end of summer,” said Hilary Slotta, president of the board of education.
“The board of education believes that Doug’s knowledge and experience within the district will help guide us during Mr. Baumgarten’s absence,” said Mike Ghelber, assistant superintendent of personnel.
Weller stepped into his new position at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday night and participated in the budget workshop.
