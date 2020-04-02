I was so excited last Sunday to find one of my favorite people being interviewed on “60 Minutes.” Brene Brown has a Ph.D. in social work and is a professor at the University of Houston. She is a dynamic speaker and author of many books on vulnerability, shame, courage and leadership. Her very new podcast, “Unlocking Us,” unpacks and explores the ideas, stories and practices that reflect the universal experiences of being human, from the bravest moments to the most brokenhearted.
In the most recent episode (March 27), Brown discusses our natural reactions to this new territory as this pandemic moves deeper into our communities and psyches.
With fear and scarcity driving our thinking right now, as evidenced by our empty store shelves, it’s easy to spin into a mindset of, “I’m not enough, we don’t have enough, when will there be enough?”
Brown says, “We’re going to need to create new normal and grieve the loss of normal at the same time. Limit your news intake, limit your screen time, find one or two reliable sources you trust in science and epidemiology, lean in, trust, gather what you need to be strategic, but don’t over watch.”
Brown explains the “inter-collective weariness” many of us are experiencing and how difficult it can be to manage, not only physically, but mentally. That we will often find ourselves feeling bad about our situation, then shaming ourselves for how lucky we really are compared to another. This is where we need to allow ourselves to feel what we are feeling and treat ourselves with self-kindness and self-compassion.
Brown goes on to suggest creating a “family gap plan” to manage through this isolation time with your family. The plan is not only helpful for our current situation, but a very powerful tool for our everyday interactions with our families and can be adapted to interactions with everyone we come in contact with; in person or on social media.
Brown’s books can be found online or at sblib.org where you’ll find a number of her titles available as audiobooks.
And, if, like me, you live alone, it can be helpful to text, email or call friends or family to check in, see how they’re managing. Taking the focus off of ourselves always helps. And, if you’re in need of a hug, wrap your arms around yourself and squeeze. If you find yourself weeping, go with it; release is good.
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at desertladydiaries.com.
