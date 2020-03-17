SAN BERNARDINO — Three people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in San Bernardino County.
The first person to test positive sought help at a Fontana hospital. The county has not released information about where the other two patients live.
After the third patient was announced Tuesday afternoon, March 17, the county’s acting health officer ordered the cancellation of gatherings of any number of people within the county through at least April 6.
The county ordered all movie theaters, gyms, health clubs, bars, adult entertainment establishments and other businesses that serve alcohol but not food to close.
Food and beverage establishments must follow guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health on Monday, March 16.
The order does not apply to activities “essential to the functioning of our state,” including work, public transportation, airport travel, grocery stores, charitable food distribution, certified farmers markets and shopping at stores or malls.
All San Bernardino County public schools have closed.
A 53-year-old woman who returned home from London last week became San Bernardino County’s first resident to test positive for the new coronavirus.
The second was a 54-year-old man with underlying health conditions who had come into contact with people who had recently traveled from Washington state.
The third was a man in his 50s. County spokesman David Wert said there was no further information yet about how he may have caught the virus.
The woman returned from London sometime last week and began feeling symptoms consistent with COVID-19, according to a county news release.
She went to the Kaiser Permanente emergency department in Fontana on Thursday, March 12.
The county did not release information on where the man is from or where he is being treated.
Down the hill in the Coachella Valley, two people have died from the new coronavirus. They were the first to die from the outbreak in Riverside County.
After announcing the deaths Monday, March 16, Riverside Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser issued an ordered restricting public gatherings to no more than 10 people.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, where more than 290 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported, county officials ordered all residents to shelter in place unless they are engaging in essential activities. Restaurants can offer takeout and delivery only but all gyms, bars and nightclubs were ordered to close.
