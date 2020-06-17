MORONGO BASIN — Bracing for deep cuts from the state, the Morongo Unified School District plans to reduce teaching positions, put off maintenance and postpone getting new textbooks if necessary.
The district learned last month that the state would likely cut school funding for the 2020-21 year, but with conflicting proposed budgets from the governor and the state legislature still being argued over in Sacramento, the exact amount that the school district will get remains unclear.
Despite this, the board of directors chose to move toward finalizing their budget for next year by assuming the worst-case scenario: that the state will slash $352.9 million statewide from categorical programs like special education and after-school activities, and cut 10 percent out of the local control funding formula, which is the main way the state provides money to public schools.
“Really we’re looking at the worst case scenario right now, which is the governor’s budget proposal,” said Assistant Superintendent Sharon Flores.
Flores said the district is also assuming about 150 fewer students will enroll at MUSD next year, altering some of the revenue for the school district.
This would be similar to the district’s decline in enrollment in this school year, when it dropped by 136 students.
Because fewer students are enrolling, Flores recommended getting rid of 13 teaching positions, one teacher on a special assignment position and one assistant principal position at Yucca Valley High School.
Flores is also recommending postponing $500,000 in maintenance, delaying upcoming elementary school textbook adoptions and eliminating incentives for positions that are hard to fill.
These moves would save the district about $3.4 million.
Morongo Basin Teachers Association President Kojo McCallum asked if teachers would be laid off. Flores replied that, to her knowledge, teachers will not be laid off. Instead, those 13 positions will be taken from positions that needed to be filled from teachers quitting or retiring.
“One of the things we did as a cost-saving measure was to freeze hiring so if we need to reduce teachers, we have teachers that we have not hired yet, so it wouldn’t be the teachers we currently have on staff,” she said. “To my knowledge I do not believe we will exercise the lay-off window in August.”
