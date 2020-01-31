Census committee will work to count every resident

Power, representation and economic opportunities are incentives to getting an accurate count of residents in the 2020 census, Andres Castillo said Thursday.
Castillo, a specialist with the Census Bureau, spoke to a group of residents who came together at City Hall to form a Complete Count Committee, which will reach out to different parts of the community.
“Your job will be to make those outreach efforts,” Castillo told the people assembled.
Those in attendance included the Rev. Bryan Oakley, president of the Twentynine Palms Ministerial Association, Amy Woods from the Morongo Unified School District and Sandy Smith from the Copper Mountain College Foundation.
Smith touted the Trusted Messenger training sessions CMC will host to teach residents how to accurately discuss the census. Sessions will be held Feb. 11 and March 5at the college in Joshua Tree.
“The challenge we have in a small rural community is to connect with as many people as possible,” City Manager Frank Luckino said.
Castillo works with the Census Bureau facilitating the work of Complete Count Committees in Twentynine Palms and Needles. He was also assigned the town of Yucca Valley but announced Thursday night that the town will not field an outreach committee for the 2020 census.
He said he was recently at a census kickoff event in Needles in which residents were given hot dogs as an incentive to come out and pick up information about the coming head count.
People get drawn out by food, he said, suggesting a community picnic as a census kickoff event in Twentynine Palms.
“The more population Twentynine Palms has, the more representation it will receive,” Castillo said before handing out copies of a manual for community outreach.
The committee will be charged with creating and staffing questionnaire assistance centers, where residents will be able to go to get help filling out their census forms.
“Your responsibility will be to find volunteers,” he said.
The 2020 census awareness phase will continue through February, when community leaders are supposed to be discussing how easy, important and safe taking part in the census is.
For the motivation phases in March through May, committees across the country will encourage residents to take part.
The census itself will begin April 1 and continue through the end of July.
“We want to count everyone. By counting everyone, we are going to reap the benefits,” Castillo said.
“The objective is to count every single person in Twentynine Palms,” he said. “Without your help we cannot do it. The payoff is going to be fundings is going to come back to Twentynine Palms.”
For more information about the census, go online to www.202census.gov.
