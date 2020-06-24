Desert Heights News, June 19: Celebrate fathers and first week of summer
Father’s Day is upon us and ready to celebrate on Sunday, June 21. This customary day for celebration of fatherhood in Catholic Europe dates back to at least the Middle Ages and was celebrated on the feast day of St. Joseph, who was referred to as the “Nourisher of the Lord” in Catholicism.
It was brought to the Americas by the Spanish and Portuguese and the custom continued through the support of the Franciscan monks.
From the early 1900s until the early 1970s many efforts were made to acknowledge our hardworking dads with a permanent Father’s Day.
In 1957, Maine Senator Margaret Chase Smith wrote a Father’s Day proposal accusing Congress of ignoring fathers for 40 years while all the while honoring mothers.
In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation honoring fathers, designating the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day. It was not until 1972 that the day was finally made a permanent national holiday, when President Richard Nixon signed it into law.
Don’t forget your hardworking dad this Sunday. Give him a call, give him a hug, or surprise him with his favorite meal. After all, he had to wait 58 years longer than Mom to have his own special day of celebration!
The date of the summer solstice falls between June 20 and 22, depending on which time zone you live in.
This year, our first official day of summer falls on Saturday, June 20. A June 22 solstice is quite rare, the last one taking place in June l975 and the next one not expected until June 2203.
Over the centuries, the summer solstice has inspired myths and superstitions, countless festivals, midsummer celebrations and religious holidays.
One of the world’s oldest evidence of the summer solstice’s importance in past cultures is Stonehenge in England, a megalithic structure that clearly marks the exact moment of summer’s arrival.
All of this being said, summer in the desert will arrive along with its characteristic triple-digit temperatures.
It’s not my favorite season of the year and anyone who knows me knows I will grumble, whine and gripe to anyone who’ll listen about our uncomfortable heat, until the approach of the autumn solstice and the promise of cooler weather is at hand. Ninety-four days and counting!
The Eagles have decided to ease back into their weekly dinners starting in August.
The club was planning to open Thursdays and Fridays, but now leaders are deciding to keep the doors completely closed until August.
Be safe, stay well and “good to see you again” hugs to all!
