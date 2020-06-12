‘We made it:’ Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms and Black Rock high schools all hold graduation celebrations

MORONGO BASIN — After a historic year, the class of 2020 at Black Rock, Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley high schools celebrated a milestone graduation this week in unique on-air celebrations on Z107.7, the local radio station, as well as on Facebook Live.
It was Twentynine Palms High School’s turn on Tuesday night and four students gave speeches: ASB President Teagan Thompson, senior class President Horace “Mac” Miller, valedictorian Triston Babers and salutatorian Nick Councell.
Thompson opened the ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance and a speech to her fellow classmates.
“This spring has been sort of difficult for a lot of students across America but especially the seniors who have missed out on so much,” she said, “… but that’s OK. We want to focus on the positives. All of our wonderful memories and friendships and accomplishments over the four years. After all, we finally did it — yay!”
She thanked Twentynine Palms High School, the Z107.7 team and the Morongo Unified School District team for their work in putting the virtual celebration together and hosting the drive-thru celebrations last week.
“Although this graduation is the first of its kind, we’d like to keep a lot of the traditions alive that we’ve been celebrating throughout Twentynine’s graduations over the years,” she said.
Salutatorian Nick Councell, a self-proclaimed smart-aleck gamer, brought the other speakers to their knees with jokes about surviving the pandemic, changes across the world in the last few years and looking back on this graduation years from now with a new perspective.
“Because hindsight is 2020,” he said.
Babers was up next and he thanked his fellow classmates for their determination and drive to make this celebration happen.
“We are determined,” he said. “Not only to get our diplomas or to move on to bigger and brighter endeavors but we are determined to tackle any obstacle life throws at us and grow from that experience.”
After his speech, each graduate was celebrated in a slide show showing them walking across the stage at last week’s ceremony and a photo of them in their caps and gowns.
Miller closed out the night with a final speech saying that, more then anything, he was proud of his classmates for all their accomplishments over the last four years.
“We made it,” he said. “Not all of us are completely done, but nevertheless we made it to the end of our first book and are about to open a new one and it’s OK to be anxious or worried, but don’t let it stop you.”
YVHS: Memories and hopes for the future
The Yucca Valley High School seniors had their turn in the spotlight Wednesday.
“Thank you for joining us this evening,” said Principal Justin Monical.
“Watching and listening to this broadcast over the last few nights has inspired me with the togetherness of our communities throughout the Morongo Basin.”
Monical was joined by senior class President Rylie Rohr, valedictorian Nellie Gutierrez and salutatorian Andres Sanchez.
Rohr began with a speech acknowledging that the change from a regular graduation ceremony was hard on the class, but they persevered and are making the best of what they have.
“As individuals, and as a class, we have learned so much, and grown more than we could have ever imagined. We have taken risks, persevered, stood up for what we believe in, and so much more,” she said.
“The future is bright for all of us, with opportunity around every corner, whether you see it or not.”
Sanchez took the time to remember a fallen classmate, his best friend Chase Bottroff, who died in 2018 in a car-related accident.
“I guess there is no better way to commemorate him than a salutatorian speech,” Sanchez said. “Since middle school, I remember asking him what he wanted to be when he grew up. Always leaving me unsatisfied with the answer, he’d always respond the same: ‘Uhh I don’t know.’ And I guess we will never know.”
Sanchez said that, while it was difficult to talk about Chase, he was thankful for him and their friends for shaping his high school experience and holding him up during hard times.
“I couldn’t have done it without you guys,” he said. “You made my high school experience what it was. And you made me who I am.”
Gutierrez also thanked her fellow classmates for their support and gave an inspiring speech about overcoming obstacles.
“While I cannot predict the future and tell you all how successful you will be, in sharing my story, I hope to convince you all that if I was able to break every stereotype to which I am classified, Mexican, low-income, female, and first-generation college student, that you can too,” she said.
“Because I stand before you all as the valedictorian of the class of 2020 and will be attending my dream school, UCLA, in the fall.”
After her speech the graduating seniors were celebrated in a slide show. ASB President Annie Hildebrand led the seniors in turning their tassels, marking an end to their high school careers and the beginning of their adult lives.
