June has arrived, the summer solstice is just two weeks away, but Mother Nature has already delivered a sneak peek of the triple-digit weather that’s looming just around the corner. Thankfully, the breezy evenings of spring are lingering, and I hope everyone is enjoying the cool, fresh air as much as I am.
As desert dwellers, we’re all aware of the importance of drinking plenty of water, wearing loose-fitting clothing and pacing ourselves when summer arrives. Try to choose early morning and evening hours for outdoor activities and don’t forget or four-legged friends! Pets can suffer heat-related stress and illness just as we humans can and staying inside during the hottest time of day is ideal. If inside is not possible, remember to provide a shady space for them outside with access to plenty of water.
For the past year, my neighbor has enjoyed the company of a pair of nesting barn owls that have taken up residence in an abandoned water tower on her property. They watch her puttering around in her yard, she chatters at them while she works and she was more than delighted when the happy pair produced a baby this spring. Last week she thought she was seeing an odd shadow on the tower, only to realize that two more owls seem to have moved in! Larger than the baby, but smaller than the adults, we think they may be juveniles, on their own for the first time and looking for a safe place to call home. I don’t know much about barn owls but what I can gather from the internet, mom is the one to scoot the babies out of the nest when they’re old enough and nothing I found indicates whether multiple mating pairs will occupy the same nesting area. Time will tell if the five owls stay together or eventually seek out a more independent living situation.
Our little community is often viewed by others as just a quiet, peaceful blip on the map but I’m thankful to be living here, a place where neighbors watch out for each other and calm heads prevail when we’re faced with another of life’s bumps in the road.
Stay well, stay safe and “we’re almost there” hugs all around!
——
Questions or comments: Call Fran at (760) 362-1357 or email james29palms@aol.com.
