Our little community is so sunny and beautiful right now, overgrowing with green and wildflowers everywhere. For those of us with allergies this is a most challenging time of year however, with snotterin‘, sneezlin‘, weepy eyes, difficulty breathing and, in my case, terrible skin irritation. We have been watering our garden before 8 a.m. and by 1 p.m. we have to get out there and water again, as the most tender shoots show signs of wilting, even though we have everyone protected with shade cloth. Mulching is definitely a necessity because with temperatures already in the high 90s, after 10 minutes we feel sizzled to a crisp; imagine the poor plants. Playing in the garden and squealing with joy every time a new seed sprouts is a focal point of delight in our family right now. Sampling a sinus-clearing radish, chewing on a chive or a chard sprout is pure joy and seeing the summer stretch before us full of fresh veggies from our own garden gives us a delicious and hopeful future to believe in.
Here’s Mary: “This weekend is the perfect time to head outside in the early morning to catch the Eta Aquariids annual meteor shower. It is not one of the most spectacular showers because of the low-altitude radiant. This does not stop it from producing as many as 10 per hour. While you are waiting for a meteor, you will also have a spectacular view of a crescent moon sharing the morning sky closely with Mars. For the best chance of spotting the meteors, make sure you concentrate your search away from the constellation Aquarius, which is where this shower originates. If you have a telescope, target Mars as it is in the middle of a planetary family reunion. Look to the west, where you will be able to spot Saturn nearly 19 degrees away from Mars with Jupiter another 5 degrees farther in the same direction. If you look close enough you will be able to spot the dwarf planet Pluto just 2 degrees southwest of Jupiter.”
Thank you, stellar beings, for your constant trustworthiness.
Stay well, neighbors!
——
Please call in news at (760) 362-5212 and leave a message for Annelies or email cmmcanewsletter@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.