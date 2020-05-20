Stars are not unique to the Mojave, but my memories of their window into the galaxy will forever associate stars with the desert. I have many amazing memories of late nights and early mornings spent running in the desert, illuminated only by the moon. It was easy to see at night with the world lit up and shadows as crisp as daytime. Nighttime air is clean, feels like a cold smack in the face, and smells like fresh snow. One night, I smiled at the constellations when I escaped the house to have an adventure. The night wrapped around me like a blanket while I dared the hidden villains of my made-up story to hurt me. The dark was my cloak while I walked aimlessly, defying my fear of the conjured monsters in the dark. I thought they should fear me instead, because darkness was my ally, and I was stronger. That night, I danced to imagined music while my partner, the wind, whistled and twirled along. At the end of my escapade, I gaped at the swath of glitter in the heavens while lying in the sand, comforted that the stars do not try to stifle me.
I won’t ever find stars anywhere else as clear and plentiful as in our desert, or a moon as kind. Ursa Minor — the bear, the little dipper, the one who points north — will not wheel in the same position above me, or dance in summertime with the same brilliance, anywhere else in the world. As time passes, air and light pollution, caused by lights pointed toward the sky and emissions from industry and motor vehicles, have distorted our view of the night sky as cities grow. Some communities have legislation in place to limit floodlights, such as Yucca Valley’s Ordinance No. 90. When I travel to other cities, the comforting heavenly wonders are obscured by the befouled sky. Poets of the past romanticized the stars, but if we continue polluting, their beauty may indeed become an experience of the past.
