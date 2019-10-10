YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley Senior Center in the Town Hall closed this morning due to an emergency gas line maintenance at the site. All staff members and participants have been safely evacuated and maintenance and utility personnel are on site to assess the situation.
The town sent out a press release Thursday stating that, effective immediately, the senior lunch program and all activities scheduled at the Yucca Valley Senior Center have been canceled until further notice. Reach Out Morongo Basin located at senior center is also closed.
The town will notify the public when the situation has been remedied and safe access to the building is restored.
Town Clerk Lesley Copeland said in the press release that the town of Yucca Valley thanks its residents for their understanding and apologizes for any inconvenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.