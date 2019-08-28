JOSHUA TREE — Two weeks after a man’s burned body was found in the dry lake bed in Joshua Tree, three people, including his former stepdaughter, have been arrested for murder.
The body found Aug. 16 near Sunway Road and Rosehedge Avenue, a few blocks east of Sunfair Road, was identified as William Webb, 72, of Marina del Rey. The Los Angeles district attorney’s office says he was bludgeoned to death with a hammer the day before.
According to the DA, the criminal complaint alleges that 38-year-old John Schiefer, of Nipomo, and 40-year-old Shavonne Webster, of Winchester, Indiana, used a hammer as a deadly weapon against Webb. They were arrested Aug. 21.
Quoting an LAPD lieutenant, the LA Times reported that Schiefer and Webster were renting a room in Webb’s Marina del Rey home.
Webb’s former stepdaughter, 44-year-old Haena Kealia Worthing, of Marina Del Rey, was arrested Monday. The district attorney did not say what role she is accused of playing in Webb’s death. The Times reported Webb had tried to get a restraining order against her in June, saying she was threatening him and stealing paperwork related to the sale of his house.
The lieutenant told the Times that investigators suspect the three killed Webb because he was planning to sell his $2.6 million property.
Worthing and Webster are being held in Los Angeles jails on $2 million bail each.
Schiefer is being held in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in LA. His bail was $2 million but the U.S. Marshal placed a hold on him preventing him from being released, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.