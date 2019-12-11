Suspects fire gun during liquor store robbery

YUCCA VALLEY — Three suspects attempted to rob Yucca Valley Liquor, also known as Triangle Liquor, at 55958 Twentynine Palms Highway at gunpoint Tuesday night.
Deputies are still searching for the suspects, identified only as two men and a woman.
The robbery was reported at 7:08 p.m. A clerk told deputies at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the safe and register.
One suspect fired a round into the counter. A fight ensued and during the fight, a round was fired from a handgun. The clerks were not struck by any bullets and were unharmed, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.
Yucca Valley High School briefly told students and staff to take shelter inside and not move around the campus unless necessary the morning after the robbery.
A spokesman at the Sheriff’s Department said one of the staff members at Yucca Valley High School contacted their resource officer on Wednesday morning and said they were going to implement their shelter in place protocol due to the incident. However, YVHS received false information and was not aware that the incident occurred the night before and there was no threat to the school.
The shelter in place was called off around 11 a.m.
The department spokesman also said the sheriff’s station received numerous calls about a helicopter flying in the area. The helicopter was not from the Sheriff’s Department and did not have anything to do with to the robbery or any other investigation.
The helicopter belongs to a company that contracts with utility companies.
Anyone with information for the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175 or leave an anonymous tip at (888) 782-7463.
