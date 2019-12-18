Second robbery suspect arrested

YUCCA VALLEY — Two suspects from an attempted armed robbery of Yucca Valley Liquor, also known as Triangle Liquor, have been arrested. Deputies are still searching for the third suspect involved in the attempted robbery, 19 year old resident of Desert Hot Springs Merisa Robinson.
The robbery was reported at 7:08 p.m. on Dec. 10. Anthony Kamakeeaina, a 19-year-old resident of Desert Hot Springs and Odell Shidie, a 20-year-old resident of Desert Hot Springs, arrived at Yucca Valley Liquor, in a silver Nissan Altima.
Kamakeeaina and Shidie were wearing hooded sweatshirts, with their faces covered. Shidie was armed with a handgun. Kamakeeaina and Shidie confronted two store clerks, outside of the store. At gunpoint, Shidie forced one clerk inside the store. Kamakeeaina grabbed the other clerk and forced him inside the store also. Shidie demanded money from the cash register. Shidie attempted to forcefully open the cash register, and fired the weapon, one time, into the floor. A fight occurred between the store clerks and both suspects. The suspects fled the location, without any money or property. The clerks were not struck by any bullets and were unharmed, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives located the silver Nissan Altima at approximately 3:35 p.m. Dec. 11 near Bella Vista Drive and Twentynine Palms Highway, in Morongo Valley. Kamakeeaina was the driver of the vehicle. Detectives located evidence, in the vehicle, linking Kamakeeaina to the crime and he was arrested and booked at the Morongo Basin Jail for kidnapping to commit robbery.
Shidie was located by Desert Hot Springs Police at 1:18 p.m. on Friday at the 13200 block of Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Shidie barricaded himself in an abandoned car wash office building and refused to come out.
After a three-hour stand-off deputies arrested Shidie and booked him into the West Valley Detention Center on a $1 million bail. Shidie is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, second degree robbery and kidnapping to commit a robbery.
Detectives identified the third suspect, Merisa Robinson, as the female suspect involved in the kidnapping to commit robbery. A warrant was issued, for Robinson, for kidnapping to commit robbery.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate Robinson.
Anyone with information related to the investigation, is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at (800) 782-7463 (78-CRIME).
