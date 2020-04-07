SAN BERNARDINO — The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday morning to repeal the fire services tax and put it on the November ballot.
A petition with 32,017 signatures calling for a repeal of the tax was submitted to the county in February, forcing the board of supervisors to act quickly.
Fire protection zone 5 was expanded to most county areas in 2018, and every property owner inside the zone is required to pay a tax to fund fire and rescue services. That includes everyone in the Morongo Basin except for Morongo Valley, which has its own fire department. Twentynine Palms had already joined FP-5 in a previous year.
The fire district used a protest process to take a vote of property owners who would be affected. Property owners could download protest forms from the internet and then mail them into the county. If a quarter of affected property owners who owned a quarter of the value of the affected land sent in protests, the FP-5 expansion would have to be approved by a public election. If half protested, it would be canceled outright.
Instead, just 3.2 percent of landowners sent in protest ballots, according to the company hired to count ballots.
But county residents quickly spoke out saying that the process was unlawful and should have required a vote to begin with. Two separate lawsuits were filed against the county claiming that the protest process violated residents’ constitutional right to vote on taxes.
“It was a very distasteful process and that’s why we’re here today,” said 3rd District Supervisor Dawn Rowe, who represents the Morongo Basin, in a county board meeting in September.
At the September meeting, the board voted to allow FP-5 to sunset and denied the fire department’s request to raise the tax for 2020. Supervisors were expected to reconvene on the subject soon but the petition filed with the registrar of voters pushed the issue forward.
“For years now I’ve been asking that we get this matter before the voters,” said 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford in the meeting on Tuesday. “It’s disappointing to me that this had to come to the board by petition. I suggest we move forward and put this on the ballot and let the voters have their say.”
The board unanimously voted to put FP-5 on the November ballot but, because of the way the order was drafted, the public will be voting on whether they want to keep the whole of FP-5, not just the recent expansion area.
This means that Twentynine Palms, which voluntarily opted into FP-5 years before the expansion and uses it as its only source of money for its fire district, may no longer be covered if the voters choose to repeal the entire tax.
“This would unwind the entire FP-5 zone, not just the expansion,” Rowe said. “Do these areas not have fire protection if this is unwound?”
San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Munsey clarified that if the voters turn down FP-5, areas like Twentynine Palms will still get serviced by the county fire department, but the lack of funding could drastically hinder that service.
