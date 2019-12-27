Mara’s legacy continues on Christmas Day

YUCCA VALLEY — Christmas Day dawned with sunny skies beaming over a well-attended Mara’s Christmas Wish event. Many visitors chose to eat in the outside courtyard at the Yucca Valley Community Center.
The event is named for Mara Cantelo, who founded Tender Loving Christmas 35 years ago to make sure that no one in the Morongo Basin had to be alone or hungry on Christmas. When she died on Sept. 11, 2017, management of the annual event fell to Cantelo’s longtime volunteers, led by Gigi Connell, who is now president of Mara’s Christmas Wish Inc., and one of her closest friends, Paul Hoffman.
Inside the festively festooned Yucca Room was the huge Christmas dinner buffet, a stage where entertainers like Pauline Dees and Rhiza Chick sang Christmas carols, more tables for dining and a capacity crowd of attendees and volunteers.
Sequestered in the relatively quiet conference room, Santa and his elves heard children’s requests for that which they most coveted.
“I want to ask Santa for a Nerf gun,” said Atticus Villescas, 6, and then his brother E.J., 3, chimed in saying, “I want a Nerf gun too!” One can easily imagine the foam flinging fights in the family’s future.
One of Santa’s elves has seen this scene many times before. Andrea Garcia has been with Tender Loving Christmas and now Mara’s Christmas Wish for 23 years.
“Mara suckered me into it when we were with the Red Cross together,” Garcia said.
In the room between Santa and the exit, children collected their large bags, including multiple gifts for each child.
Volunteers gave out about 450 bags of toys and offered another 50 raffle gifts, Karin Messaros, secretary of Mara’s Christmas Wish, reported online.
Connell said Friday that the nonprofit also sent around 1,000 toys to Unity Home domestic violence services and the Food For Life ministry.
After the celebration, the work continued for volunteers, who cleaned the community center and transported boxes of decorations and supplies to their storage unit.
“We did what we needed to do for our community, and it was a blast,” Connell said.
For her, one of the highlights was seeing people dancing to Christmas songs in front of the stage, and hearing Mayor Jeff Drozd serenade the guests with the blues tearjerker “Please Come Home for Christmas.”
“It’s a beautiful blessing, what we’re able to do,” Connell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.