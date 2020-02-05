Dancers cut a rug to the classics at senior center dance

Even folks in wheelchairs can dance.”
James Cordeiro leaned on the handles of his own wheelchair as he moved to the music, a grin splitting his face. He was one of about a dozen people burning up the dance floor while more bopped their heads to the music from their chairs during a dance at the senior center Saturday.
“I’m in hospice,” he said between songs. “I decided I was going to live!”
Renee Roganaro sang oldies like “Sherry Baby” and “Boy from New York City” from the stage while dancers like Raul Balderrama cut a rug.
Mae and Norman Hall, a Yucca Valley couple who will celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary in June, paired up to dance the slow ones together.
Senior dances brought Bob and Ginny Lyon together. The two have been married six years.
“We met here for a senior dance and we keep coming back,” Bob said.
The Yucca Valley Senior Club sponsors monthly dances at the center. The next one will feature classic rock and oldies with the band the Wrecking Crew from 6 to 8 p.m. March 7. Admission is $5 but entrance is free for everyone 60 and older.
Still to come this month will be a Valentine’s Day party from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at the senior center, with music, dancing, games and prizes.
For information, call Nena McCullough at (760) 853-0208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.