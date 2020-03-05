Local library transformed by JT artist’s colorful artwork

JOSHUA TREE — Kathy Miller’s creative eye captures the artistic form in a multifaceted way through her photography, artwork, prose and her passion for nature.
At the Joshua Tree library on Saturday, Miller’s artwork and prose were celebrated.
Miller confessed at the beginning of her discussion she is not much for public speaking.
“I am absolutely terrified to be up here to speak,” she said.
Miller’s nerves noticeably eased as she engaged the audience in the stories behind her artwork, her first book and her background getting to Joshua Tree.
Inspired by nature, her artwork speaks for itself, its bold colors lighting up the small library’s white walls with bright purple and blue hues. Her large black and white photographs of juniper and other trees are perched up high behind the library’s front desk.
Miller said when she took a class in Joshua Tree National Park on seeing art in nature, her artistic fire was lit.
On a work she titles “Goddess Eyes,” she described how she found creosote sticks on her Joshua Tree property and it inspired her to create the colorful pieces using the sticks and yarn designs.
Miller said she has found endless inspiration in the sunsets, night skies and colors of the desert landscape.
“The desert, I found, can be a very inspiring place,” she said.
Miller also shared tips with her black and white photography.
“I always have clouds in the background. It helps the foreground pop!” she said.
Miller does not shy away from using Photoshop and says that is what defines it as art versus just an image.
“It’s all Photoshop,” she said. “When I pumped up the saturation, this is what I got.”
Miller is married to fellow photographer and artist Mitch Miller. The couple got married in Joshua Tree in 1999. When Mitch retired early, they headed back to Joshua Tree.
The two will open a gift store Thursday in the space behind The Shops at Zanny’s in Joshua Tree. The store’s official name is Miller’s Art Gallery & Gift Shop.
Miller also leads the committee organizing the 29 Palms Art Gallery’s spring art and craft fair on March 7.
About a dozen people gathered at the library on Saturday for Miller’s presentation.
“I loved her vibrant colors. She has great stories behind her art,” said Debbie Schow, an artist and photographer from Twentynine Palms, who happened upon the talk accidentally.
Amanda Maling, of Joshua Tree, said she was fascinated by Miller’s life and experiences observing wolves in nature.
“It was really amazing,” Maling said.
Miller thanked her friend and fellow artist Rik Livingston for helping her arrange the event and get her art work on the walls. She credits artist Esther Shaw for giving her push into painting.
“She said, ‘Anyone can paint,’” Miller said.
Painting became one of Miller’s next passionate pursuits. Painting the night skies onto boxes became one of her signature art moves. They are now sold at Rainbow Stew in Yucca Valley.
As a painter, Miller is embracing her journey of expression on canvas and wood. Her mother was a painter and musician, she said.
Miller also read from a poem she wrote last year called “The Blue Trees,” as her husband held up her painting titled “Blue Tree Prayer.”
“Mother Earth sends up Blue Trees,” she said. “Blue trees are asking for your help, are you listening?”
She said the painting titled “Blue Tree Prayer” started with circles of orange on sponges and as she added purple, the outcome was outrageous and wild.
“It started to look like clouds in an angry sky,” she said.
When asked if she plans to write more poetry, Miller said it will all be dependent upon inspiration.
“It has to be from the heart and spontaneous,” she said.
Miller’s creative energy turned to prose more than a decade ago and she started a book project.
“I had an idea for a book in Yellowstone,” she said.
The book became “The Lone Wolves” and it was a three-year process, which included researching wolves in Yellowstone.
“I put the research behind this, months of watching the wolves in Yellowstone,” she said. “I got the animal behavior down.”
Miller hails from Georgia originally, but said she has become acclimated to California, especially the earthquakes. One of the things she loves about Southern California is you can hike in the snow and play at the beach all in one day if you desire.
Both Miller and her husband participate in the annual Hwy 62 Art Tours.
Miller is member of the 29 Palms Art Gallery, Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council, Chaparral Artists, Desert Art Center, Borrego Springs Art Institute and Morongo Valley Art Colony.
She and her husband have also been featured with their artwork in the juried exhibition at the annual Joshua Tree National Park Art Exposition.
For more information on Kathy Miller: www.kathymillerphotography.net/art.
