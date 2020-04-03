MORONGO BASIN — The order to stay home and isolate has hurt small businesses, with many forced to close if not “essential,” and those able to stay open unable to rally the customer base as people tighten their budgets.
Sissy Smith, owner of That T-Shirt Place in Yucca Valley, says her business is now closed except for online orders, which are few at the moment.
Prior to the coronavirus fallout, business was “fantastic” and sales were booming.
“It’s the not knowing what’s going to happen next that is the scariest,” said Smith, who has operated her business for the past seven years.
She lost four large orders once the stay-at-home orders went into effect. Her once action-packed weeks have dwindled, leaving her with more mundane, but necessary projects: cleaning, organizing and doing finances.
“We hope to be that much closer to opening once it lifts,” Smith said. “We’re all in this together. We got to do what we’ve got to do.”
Smith and many other local small-business owners and nonprofit leaders are trying to stay positive and hold out hope for a return to normal once the worst of the pandemic passes.
“My hope is it gets back to normal again,” said Rebecca Zavala, owner of Rodeo Pest Control. “Bugs aren’t going anywhere.”
Zavala runs the family business with her husband, Carlos, and their two adult sons. They started it seven years ago and this year was looking to be the best to date, Zavala said.
Pest control is considered an essential business so the Zavalas can continue operations, but on a smaller scale as many clients are canceling.
“We have a lot of elderly afraid to have anyone around,” Zavala said.
She and her family are doing the best they can to help their senior customers and others in the community by delivering food, prescriptions or other needed items at no charge.
“When you give, it goes right in circles and comes back to you,” she said.
Zavala understands losing customers in these uncertain times.
“I’m cutting off everything I don’t need,” she said. “I don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring. There’s no room for extras!”
Artists Kathy and Mitch Miller opened a small business in Joshua Tree less than a month ago called Kathy Miller Art & Gifts. Now, the couple is faced with closing their business with bills and rent still mounting and sales declining.
“We’re trying to transition to take orders online,” Kathy Miller said during a phone interview this week. “I was only there for three weekends before we had to close the doors.”
Nonprofits are also suffering.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert had to lay off five staff members in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Club CEO Shawn Moon said he is hopeful it is only short-term.
“It’s temporary and we’re looking at all the resources for small businesses and nonprofits,” Moon said during a recent phone interview.
Forgivable loans can help businesses make payroll
Some small businesses may be able to survive with the help of government loans.
•The $2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act includes $349 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. It offers federally backed loans of up to $10 million to help employers make payroll for eight weeks.
“This legislation provides small-business job retention loans to provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed,” Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in a press release.
Employers with fewer than 500 workers are eligible, but larger hotel and restaurant chains can still get loans if each location has fewer than 500 employees.
The loans will be forgiven as long as the proceeds are used to cover payroll costs and most mortgage interest, rent and utility costs — and as long as a business does not lay off any employees or reduce their pay during the eight weeks after the loan is made.
The program will be available retroactive from Feb. 15, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees as long as they keep working through June 30.
Applications should open Friday, April 3.
Businesses can go to a participating SBA lender, bank or credit union to apply.
Visit SBA.gov/Coronavirus for more information.
•Earlier in March, Congress and the Trump administration authorized $7 billion in economic injury disaster loans for small businesses affected by COVID-19. The program helps businesses in states that have declared emergency status, as California has, borrow as much as much as $2 million and repay it over 30 years with an interest rate of less than 4 percent.
All businesses, nonprofits, veterans organizations, tribal concerns, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals and independent contractors who have 500 or fewer employees may apply.
The SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities and mortgage interest.
To apply visit covid19relief.sba.gov/#.
•In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order allowing a 90-day extension for tax returns and tax payments for all businesses filing a return for less than $1 million in taxes. That means small businesses will have until the end of July to file their first-quarter returns.
Additionally, the order extends the statute of limitations to file a claim for refund by 60 days to accommodate tax and fee payers.
For information, visit www.cdtfa.ca.gov/services/covid19.htm.
•California is allocating $50 million for loan guarantees to small businesses to help eliminate barriers to capital for individuals who do not qualify for federal funds, including low wealth and undocumented immigrant communities. The state is also allowing small businesses to defer payment of sales and use taxes of up to $50,000, for up to 12 months.
For information, visit https://www.ibank.ca.gov/small-business-finance-center.
