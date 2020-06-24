SAN BERNARDINO — Fire Chief Dan Munsey hopes that new software will make homeowners more aware of fire threats on their properties. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved a $307,732 contract with Agiline Software for the new software Tuesday.
The contract ends June 22, 2025, with two one-year options to extend.
Munsey said the land use services department has been working with the fire marshal to upgrade the software that manages the county’s fire hazard abatement program. In that program, county staff surveys properties and notifies owners of overgrown brush and other problems that could fuel fires.
Munsey told the board the software they use now is old and creating inefficiencies and errors.
He said the new contract is the fire department’s next step to work with property owners to improve fire safety.
Board member Josie Gonzales applauded the move and noted that making the public more aware of fires could help residents protect themselves and their homes.
“I know here last year we had a fire here in north San Bernardino and it took two or three homes,” she said. “Residents themselves felt there could've been some advanced warning or some mediation that could have helped prevent the loss of their homes. We’re aggressively trying to approve and expand our ability to prevent fires.”
The county surveys over 500,000 properties each year for fire hazards and compels the owners to get rid of hazards such as overgrown vegetation and accumulated flammable debris, according to a staff report.
About 50,000 notices are sent to property owners each 90-day season.
