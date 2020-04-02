Becky writes:
It looks like we are in for another long month. I hope everyone is not going too crazy yet. Just try to relax and stay calm since we really don’t have much control over the situation.
The desert is beautiful and green right now with the first of the wildflowers beginning to bloom. The little critters must be loving the fact that most humans are not out and about because they have been quite plentiful the last couple of weeks. Cottontails, squirrels and quail have been everywhere. The only coyotes I have seen out have all been in town.
I swear we are busier at the Senior Nutrition Site without serving lunch than we were before. Since my van is being used to pass out food, I have to go back and pick up food for the second half of the Landers route. Today there was a line of cars already waiting to pick up the meals. We have so many we have had to beg for freezer space at other locations.
Hopefully we will continue to be able to get food from our suppliers.
Mike writes:
Hope you’re hanging in there OK. My household is fine, well-stocked except for TP, face masks and two cyanide pills (should it come to that). I’ve gone to Yucca Valley only twice and am certain that if I come down with “it,” then “it” will have come from one of two trips to Stater Bros.
Until then, I’ve settled down for the long haul. Determined to establish a safe space here at home has meant having to turn several well-intentioned but ill-informed friends away at the gate. I did receive an unexpected but welcome phone call from Suzy Johnson on behalf of the Landers Association; Suzy is a phone-tree volunteer calling to make sure we were OK.
Chiseled in the granite facade of the main post office across from Madison Square Garden in New York City are the words of Herodotus: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” Fitting as it is, it’s unlikely the Greek historian had JT at Landers Post Office in mind when he wrote those words around 449 B.C. Still, despite the crisis, JT is there performing such an essential service on our behalf. Now is a good time to let her know you appreciate the job she does.
Finding myself at home with extra time has given me an opportunity to take on some projects that might have otherwise been pushed aside. Probably for the first time ever I’ve gotten out in front of the weeds! Also moved to the “finished” list is washing the windows, cleaning out the storage shed, trimming back the oleanders, sharpening the kitchen knives and garden tools, adding caulk and insulation in a few drafty spots, and doing some touch-up painting inside and out. Let me know what projects you’ve been doing at your home and I’ll mention it in an upcoming column.
Please call Becky at (760) 401-4963 or email her at beckybell39@yahoo.com or to reach Mike Lipsitz call (760) 449-4048 or email mikelipsitz@gmail.com
