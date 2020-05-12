JT Music Festival is virtual and free

MORONGO BASIN — The 18th annual Joshua Tree Music Festival will be a virtual celebration May 14-17 at joshuatreemusicfestival.com/virtual-celebration.
The online celebration was scheduled to take place during what would have been the usual in-person event.
The action will take place completely online with livestreams on Facebook, Instagram and Twitch from a variety of contributors.
“The vision is to create the community feel and experience of the festival, which we feel is so important for our community during this time, and an opportunity for people to connect, even if only virtually,” spokeswoman Cassie Morrow said in a news release Saturday.
It will included music, yoga, workshops, kids’ activities and more.
Viewing all of the festival “events” is free, but opportunities will be presented for viewers to support the artists, presenters and festival directly throughout the event.
