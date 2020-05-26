Dunn leaves behind life of service and adventure

YUCCA VALLEY — The community lost a lifelong resident and supporter when Robert Ralph “Bob” Dunn died May 11, surrounded by his family.
One of Dunn’s three children, Jillian Tomazin, said many people have been sharing their memories admiration for him with his family.
“We always knew that he was a good person, a great father. After he passed, our family received such an outpouring of love from the community,” Tomazin said.
“He was a big person in our lives but he was a big person in a lot of people’s lives, and that was really cool to see.”
Her own memories of him often feature him helping others
“He was an extra parent for kids who needed it,” she said.
“He believed that if you saw something that was wrong, you don’t complain, you find a way to make things right. If you don’t like the way things are going, then it’s your job to change it.”
Born Nov. 10, 1944, Dunn was the son of Ralph and Judy Dunn and the grandson of Harry and Doris Sherman, homesteaders in Twentynine Palms since the 1930s.
He graduated from Twentynine Palms High School in 1963 and served as a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army 8th Special Forces as a parachutist from 1965 to 1969. He primarily was stationed in Central and South America.
After his military service, he returned to the Morongo Basin and married Marie Huntington Dunn. The two were married for almost 45 years and had a son and two daughters, along with two grandchildren.
Dunn followed in his father’s career footsteps, becoming an insurance broker and agent and opening Bob Dunn State Farm Insurance.
He also began a life of civic service, being elected to the Morongo Unified School District Board of Education and Hi-Desert Water District Board of Directors.
He was a past president of the Morongo Basin Economic Partnership, officer of the San Bernardino County Republican Party and treasurer of the Lincoln Club of the Morongo Basin. He was a generous supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert and Copper Mountain College, and he and Marie Dunn were charter members of the CMC Athletic Boosters.
A pilot since his youth, he helped lead the Yucca Valley Airport District and was president of the board at his death.
“He loved to fly. That was his passion,” Tomazin said.
Local politicians reacted to the news with praise of Dunn’s accomplishments.
“Bob always found ways to support the Hi-Desert, including serving on the local school and water district boards. His dedication and commitment to our community will be missed” said Congressman Paul Cook.
Supervisor Dawn Rowe called Dunn’s death devastating.
“He was a true public servant in the Morongo Basin and was involved in many community activities, including serving on the local school and water district boards. Bob also served his country in the U.S. Army. More importantly, though, he was a loving husband to his wife, Marie, proud father to his three children, and doting grandfather,” Rowe said.
Dunn also left a desert full of friends mourning his loss.
“Bob always supported what was best for the Morongo Basin while serving on many civic organizations including the school board, Yucca Valley Airport District, Hi-Desert Water Board, Search and Rescue, Pelican Club and many others, all while providing outstanding service to his State Farm Insurance customers,” said his longtime friend Art Miller.
“He had an open mind to listen to other views whether he agreed or not. This is a rare trait in today’s world. Bob’s wisdom came from growing up in the area and understanding our local needs.
“Bob Dunn was an integral part of this community where he led with passion, integrity and courage. All of these exceptional traits will be greatly missed.”
His family hopes to hold a celebration of life in the fall.
