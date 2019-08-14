JOSHUA TREE — A feline frenzy would describe the “Pussy Galore” exhibit at La Matadora Saturday. The small gallery was packed with visitors who came to see the work of Kat Johnson, Kay Lyons, Kat Green and Cat Celebrezze and listen to the loud “Guerrilla Gig” by Pussy Riot Act.
Johnson makes shadow boxes with intricate little scenes, each a short story of its own.
Lyons makes hand-hammered bronze gongs. She comes from a holistic healing background incorporating light and sound into therapies.
Kat Green paints fanciful, fun felines, each oozing personality, much like real cats do.
Celebrezze works in layered transparencies that give each of her pieces a deep, dimensional feel.
This show is up through Sept. 8 and can be viewed from noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Gallery 62’s “Dog Days” show is in the Joshua Tree Art Gallery space. The Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council has taken over management of JTAG and held the August show there while alterations are being made to the regular Gallery 62 space.
The show is mostly dogs, but has a few other species represented too.
Patti Dietrick has a display including a pooch portrait of her beloved “Bruno.” Cheryl Kandel Gimson provided images of colorful cats and dogs.
Diana Shay Diehl is showing her cyanotypes — made using sunlight to activate chemicals into dark blue images. Her work also features poetry by her friend Cynthia Anderson.
Other artists on display at the show are David Greene, Ilona Mercier, Tammy Romatko and Ray Yeager.
The gallery’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Down the road at the Beatnik Lounge, “Blazing Shadows” was on display. The lounge hosted an interactive night highlighting the shadows of the attending audience members. A screen was set up in the center of the lounge and participants were invited to play with props and dance behind the screen, casting shadows on the fabric. On the walls were shadow-inspired art works to go along with the show.
Jorge Sicre displayed a collage triptych called “Shadows of a Mural.”
Gary John displayed graphic mixed-media characters. One titled “Holly Woody” featured a Mickey Mouse-inspired character.
The show will be up at the lounge for the remainder on the month. Stop in at 7 p.m. Tuesdays to see the show and join in an open mic night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.