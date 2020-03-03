Speakers grapple with how to help land and locals

JOSHUA TREE — As the number of visitors in Joshua Tree National Park continues to grow, Morongo Basin locals have been bringing up concerns of traffic, conservation and preservation of the land. On Friday, a panel of experts on tourism and the park discussed some of these big concerns and the benefits of local tourism at the second event of the Black Rock Symposium series, “Balancing Tourism with Conservation and Preservation.”
Gary Orfield, director of tourism development for the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitor Bureau, Ryan Becker, vice president of communications at Visit California, and David Smith, superintendent of Joshua Tree National Park, were the three panelists.
Orfield said the tourism industry in the greater Palm Springs area has a $7 billion annual economic impact. The industry sustains 51,866 jobs, which is a quarter of the jobs in the Palm Springs area, he said. These jobs can include hotel workers, shop owners and tour guides.
“Recently we’ve just put together a goal of getting to 16 million visitors by 2026,” Orfield said. “A lot of this really impacts the lives of our residents. Right now we’re just a little under 13 million.”
Orfield said the reasons most of the visitors come into the region fall under four categories: health and wellness, outdoor adventure, arts and culture and culinary.
“Our destination is really a place to go to relax and find a place away from it all,” he said.
But by far, the largest draw to the area is Joshua Tree National Park.
“You can go anywhere in the world and people know what Joshua Tree National Park is,” he said. “Joshua Tree has such an amazing name worldwide. You’re already so well known.”
Becker echoed his sentiment and explained that of those visitors, about 77 percent are California natives.
In the last two years, he said, there has been a big push in the tourism industry to teach everyone, especially native state residents, stewardship — to keep the land as beautiful as they found it.
“We know that sustainability and destination stewardship has to be one of the key things that we are doing well if we want the visitor experience to continue to be a positive one,” he said. “We encourage people to experience a place responsibly.”
Education called key to solving problems
Visit California, a nonprofit group that markets the state, is launching a stewardship and sustainability travel plan. Objectives include encouraging visitors to act responsibly.
Becker said while he cannot teach everyone to not pick flowers or take rocks from a park, the goal is to increase awareness so most people can lead by example.
Smith agreed on the importance of education and said as a Morongo Basin resident, he recognizes that tourism vastly affects the quality of life for locals.
“My quality of life is being impacted but I also have friends and family who live adjacent to the park who can’t go to the park on the weekends when their kin are in town,” he said.
Smith said one of the largest problems that the park is facing right now is that its infrastructure does not sustain the millions of visitors coming every year.
“Joshua Tree was designed for about a half-million visitors a year,” he said. “The infrastructure that we have inside that park is the same infrastructure we had 65 years ago. We now have three million visitors a year.”
These infrastructure problems have caused long lines to get into the park from the west entrance, a lack of parking spaces and other problems, Smith said.
It also makes it difficult to enforce rules because visitors get frustrated waiting and then park in an area they shouldn’t or drive off-road to beat the traffic.
Smith said the Park Service is working on pushing back the Park Boulevard entrance in Joshua Tree to reduce traffic.
Some of the audience members brought up the government shutdown last year that brought turmoil to the park.
“When people were making miles of new road during the shutdown, I wanted to just be mad,” Smith said. “But then I thought about my dad … when he’s out in the park and he’s collecting rocks. I say, ‘Don’t you know you can’t collect rocks?’ and he doesn’t know that.”
If his own dad doesn’t know he can’t collect rocks in the park, he asked, how can he expect visitors to know all the rules?
“I really believe education is how we change things,” he said.
The speakers urged everyone in the room and the community to be ambassadors for the park by leading by example.
“Residents are the best ambassadors,” Smith said. “Speak up if you see someone doing something you know is wrong.”
