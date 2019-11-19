MORONGO VALLEY — A standoff at a home on the eastern edge of Morongo Valley Tuesday ended in a deputy-involved shooting.
Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said the incident began at 8:16 a.m. when a man called law enforcement saying he heard gunshots and believed they may have been directed at his house.
“Deputies responded and attempted to make contact at the neighboring home where the shots were believed to be coming from,” Bachman said.
That house is in the 53000 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The man inside would not cooperate and barricaded himself inside his home.
“All morning he was refusing to cooperate with deputies,” Bachman said.
The sheriff’s helicopter crew circled overhead, making announcements telling the man to surrender.
The Special Enforcement Division’s SWAT team was called in but never made entry into the house.
At some point in the late morning or early afternoon, a deputy-involved shooting occurred. Bachman said she did not have any more information, because the investigation had just started. Specialized investigators were en route to the scene.
By around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, one helicopter had landed near the property, while sheriff’s patrol units, a bomb squad truck and ambulances circled around. Previously, ambulances and a medical engine from the fire department were staging a few blocks away.
Parked on a nearby driveway was a truck that appeared to be from the SWAT team. A Sheriff’s Department helicopter still circled overhead.
The California Highway Patrol briefly closed Twentynine Palms Highway but it was open again by 3 p.m.
The Hi-Desert Star will report more information as it becomes available.
