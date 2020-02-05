BMX track gets sales tax money for new lights

YUCCA VALLEY— Improved lighting and a new picnic area and track cover are in the future for the Yucca Valley BMX program thanks to grant money from the town.
Council members voted 5-0 Tuesday to allocate $15,000 to the track at 6989 Sage Ave.
The money will come from sales taxes raised through the Measure Y half-cent tax increase.
Travis Hill and young BMX rider Kaiden Ellis spoke to the council about the nonprofit track’s plans to use the money.
“We want to get our local community involved in BMX,” Hill said. “BMX is a learning and educational thing for families and friends.”
Ellis recently took first place in the 10-year-old novice BMX race in Las Vegas and joined Hill at the microphone during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Hill explained in detail the need for lighting at the track, especially with Southern California State Series and DK Bicycles Gold Cup Race approaching.
“We’ve been working hard to grow the local BMX in the community,” Hill said.
The lighting has become a safety issue along with limiting the hours of operation during the winter and early spring, when it becomes dark sooner.
Hill said he hopes the BMX track can draw people from surrounding communities in addition to boosting local participation.
He said the BMX track also needs a new family picnic area along with a well-built cover to protect the track when it rains.
Town Manager Curtis Yakimow pointed out that the property used by the nonprofit BMX program is leased at no cost from the town of Yucca Valley.
“The group has done an admirable job keeping up the property,” Yakimow said.
Mayor Jeff Drozd showed his support for the track last month when he participated in the flag lap.
Councilman Jim Schooler said Tuesday he is a big fan of BMX and the new growth.
“My kids were involved with BMX and it’s a great sport,” he said.
Councilman Rick Denison thanked Hill, Ellis and the leadership involved for their enthusiasm for the track.
“It lost its way for a while and you have reinvigorated the sport,” Denison said. “It’s a family event. I’d like to see more participation from the town.”
Yucca Valley BMX is open every Monday and Wednesday, with practice from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and racing afterward. Everyone is welcome.
The Yucca Valley BMX program is a nonprofit organization with three board members.
Coverage of the council meeting will continue in the Weekender, available Friday evening.
