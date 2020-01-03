Counting crows … and other birds; Counters gather to take stock of wild avians

A handful of bird enthusiasts gathered at the Indian Cove ranger station early Friday morning, Jan. 3, to help Tom Haworth conduct the Twentynine Palms and northern Joshua Tree National Park portions of this year’s Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count.
More volunteers met retired park ranger Joe Zarki at the Joshua Tree entrance to the park.
Volunteers gathering in Indian Cove included R.T. Elmore, who left the snows of Wrightwood to travel to Twentynine Palms for the count. Elmore is returning to bird counts after several years away.
“They are quite fun,” he said, adding that he has taken part in counts in San Bernardino Valley, San Jacinto and Mill Creek.
Audubon Society member Nancy Rader traveled from Palm Springs to count birds. She previously took part in a bird count in Newport Harbor Bay.
“I thought I would help out a bit in my neighborhood,” she said.
Kylie Caesar and Simone Steger came to the count with no previous birding experience.
Caesar, who now lives in Joshua Tree, recently took part in the butterfly count in Yosemite.
“We got to go up in the high country in Yosemite,” she said.
Steger was hoping the day would be a learning experience for her.
Bernard and Bernie Rochet are snowbirds from British Columbia who came up from Palm Springs for the bird count.
Both are experienced birders who have taken part in counts in British Columbia and more locally, in Borrego Springs.
They also participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count held every February.
“We are also hike leaders for a couple of hiking clubs in Palm Springs,” Bernard said.
Most of the volunteers planned to meet at Sam’s restaurant at the end of the day to turn in their numbers and compare notes.
Zarki had already warned the counters about conditions in the park.
“There is still a fair amount of snow on the ground above 4,000 feet throughout the central part of the park, he told them. “While the snow is patchy, in many places there is from 1 to 6 inches of wet snow. Even on bare ground the soil is damp to muddy.”
He advised everyone to bring an extra pair of socks.
He predicted his group would have to do a lot of walking, since nearly all of the dirt roads in Queen Valley and Lost Horse Valley along with the Geology Tour Road are closed because they are covered in snow or standing water.
“Some of the areas we typically count will only be accessible by walking,” he told his volunteers in an email.
“The picture is somewhat better for the Indian Cove groups. You won’t encounter much if any snow, although the ground may be wet in some places,” he added.
His final words to the volunteers: “Good luck and good birding.”
