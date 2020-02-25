MORONGO VALLEY — A crash on Twentynine Palms Highway stopped all traffic on the Morongo grade around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two vehicles collided head-on east of Indian Canyon Drive.
Officers from the Morongo Basin and Indio CHP stations, the San Bernardino County fire department and the Morongo Basin Ambulance Association all responded to the scene.
One person was hurt and was transported to the Desert Regional Medical Center, according to the CHP Indio station. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown.
The crash occurred in an area of the highway where road work has reduced the lanes from four to two. The collision stopped all traffic for about half an hour. Around 8 a.m., CHP officers began escorting vehicles down the grade and traffic was slowed for about another hour; officers began clearing the scene at 8:45 a.m.
Construction on the Morongo grade is scheduled to continue until Friday from Indian Canyon Drive to Hess Boulevard.
Drivers are advised to slow to 25 mph through the work zone.
25 MPH? Most cars were going 40 MPH in am yesterday.
