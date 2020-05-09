Becky writes:
We still seem to be sheltering in place although you can’t tell from the number of people who are out every day. The not knowing when life will get back to normal seems to be bothering most people now. Even those of us who are still working every day.
The desert is still looking green and beautiful. I swear there are way more creosote bushes than there used to be. They are quite pretty this year. This week the purple flowered bushes have added their blooms to the mix.
This past weekend we had a bad accident at the corner of Reche Road and Old Woman Springs Road. Several Landers residents were involved when a man from Las Vegas tried to pass two cars. Our own residents know how bad it can be, but the out-of-town people don’t seem to care. Be careful out there. The CHP has been patrolling it a lot more lately.
Happy 45th birthday wishes to Darcy Delgado from your family and friends. Darcy has been putting in long hours since all this craziness started. We hope you get a chance to take a break.
Happy birthday wishes to Roney Bolin from all of your friends and your harem at the senior center. I don’t think you will get to see them anytime soon.
Happy 17th birthday wishes to Edynn Hosier from your family and friends. Hope you have a great day. Sorry Disneyland is closed. Maybe next year.
We have almost hit the 600 mark for sets of meals going out to seniors in the Morongo Basin from Family Services. The food pickup hours on Wednesday have been charged to 9 to 11 a.m. due to the hotter weather. Many thanks to all of our volunteers and the folks who store our food around town. We could not do this without you.
