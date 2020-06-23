Joshua Tree Night Market draws crowd of shoppers

“Ever since I first saw this property, that’s what I wanted to do.”
Susan Henry was talking about her downtown Joshua Tree boutique, Zannedelions, which has been expanded into a larger retail center with seven permanent small shops, room for several pop-up vendors booths and a performance stage making up the Shops @ Zannys project at 61877 Twentynine Palms Highway in JT.
The boutique and shops are the site of a new evening shopping event, the Joshua Tree Night Market, to be held during the Downtown Nights art crawl at 6 p.m. every second Saturday of the month.
The first market was held June 13 and drew many shoppers, all wearing masks. All the vendors were wearing masks, too.
In fact, the event was a bit too well attended and Henry has a few parking issues to work out.
Henry was inspired by Palapas Nursery & Art Gardens in Palm Springs.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever seen it, but it’s a beautiful place with a lot of spread out artists’ bungalows. I wanted to do something like that up here in the Hi-Desert,” she said.
The expansion of her property has been a three-year project that was mostly finished this year.
“The first shop went in December two years ago. Now there are seven permanent retail spaces and there is another small cottage I will be converting to a shop soon,” Henry said.
One of the permanent shops is operated by Hi-Desert Star columnist and “Desert Diaries” podcaster Dawn Davis. Her shop is filled with artistic odds and ends.
Davis described preparing to reopen her shop: “I have to wipe everything down every day with Clorox wipes and I have free masks and hand sanitizer for everybody.”
Two other shop owners were holding their grand opening. Chelsea Rocheleau and Andrew Evans opened their clothing shop Roaming Travelers Saturday. The engaged couple plan to marry in October.
Several vendor booths filled the Zannedelions parking lot. MazAmar Art Pottery of Pioneertown had a booth, Cherry’s Famous Rugelach sold pastries and Joshua Tree Desert Rose had a booth selling scented candles and other products.
Artist Cynthia Phillips sold a wide variety of items next to her giant sculpture of a spaceship made during the COVID-19 quarantine called “Quarantine Machine.”
Henry plans to hold the Joshua Tree Night Market during second Saturday for the foreseeable future.
