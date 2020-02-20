Artists in residence to hold receptions

Joshua Tree Highlands Artist in Residence Nicole Banowetz will be holding an artist’s reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 29 at 8321 Via Rocosa, Joshua Tree. A performance piece will begin at 3 p.m. Banowetz is a Denver, Colorado, based sculptor who makes sewn inflatable sculptures and delicate assembled forms. Her work is inspired by the natural world. She has spent her time in residence exploring the relationship between the yucca plant and the yucca moth. Her soft sculptures will be used in her performance piece.