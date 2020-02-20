Artists in residence to hold receptions

JOSHUA TREE — Two art residency programs will host events in the coming days.
Joshua Tree Highlands Artist in Residence Nicole Banowetz will host a reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 29 at 8321 Via Rocosa, with a performance piece at 3 p.m.
Banowetz is a Denver, Colorado, sculptor who makes sewn inflatable sculptures and delicate assembled forms. Her work is inspired by the natural world.
She has spent her time in residence exploring the relationship between the yucca plant and the yucca moth. She will use her soft sculptures in her performance piece.
BoxoPROJECTS artists in residence Caroline Partamian and Ethan Primason will share their audio work at an Artist’s Tea and an open house reception.
The tea will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the Cap Rock parking lot inside Joshua Tree National Park. The two artists will introduce guests to their process by conducting a deep listening and automatic sound drawing exercise in response to the environment.
Bring a chair and a mug for tea and dress for the weather.
Park visitors are required to pay an entrance fee at the park gate unless they have a park pass.
Or, for a second chance to meet the artists, come to their open house reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 29 at BoxoHOUSE at 62732 Sullivan Road.
With backgrounds in music and anthropology, Partamian and Primason work to explore the dimensionality of audio through sound and space, and the psychoacoustic properties of sound.
Through their work, the artists explore concepts of architecture, transmission, acoustics and ethnography through a creative and technological approach to audio.
