One dead and two injured after major traffic collision

YUCCA VALLEY – One passenger was killed and one was severely injured in a major car accident this morning. A Sheriff’s deputy patrol car and a white Honda crashed on Twentynine Palms Highway and Richard Drive in Yucca Valley at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
The Sheriff’s department has not yet issued a press release about the incident but, according to San Bernardino County Fire Battalion Chief Scott Tuttle, the driver of the white Honda was a male in his late teens or early 20’s and suffered from major injuries from the crash. The passenger, who Tuttle also identified as a male in his late teens or early 20’s, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Close friends of those involved in the accident identified the deceased as Bobby Barajas on Facebook. Barajas was a former Joshua Springs Christians Schools student and local. The injured driver has not yet been identified.
The deputy involved in the accident had minor injuries from the collision and Tuttle said that it is unclear at this time if he was responding to a call at the time of the accident.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing.
(10) comments
How fast was the deputy going? He split the Honda in half! I hope they investigate this well. RIP Bobby Barajas
What was the blood alcohol level of the driver in the Honda?
I won’t speculate, however the press release that SBSD were “unsure” if the Deputy was on a call or not, should be our first clue that someone isn’t communicating with integrity. How does the SBSD not know if their own vehicle was on a call? It’s absolutely OBVIOUS what happened, unless you are blind, however the question is why? If past transparency is any indication of what transpired, and from the first official statement, we will never know what happened publicly.
Abbeee I don't think alcohol had anything to do with it. I think speed did. And trust me Yuccabuckeye this one will be known.
I’m sure the SBSD will do a thorough investigation after all this young man lost his life. The drivers blood alcohol level should be looked at, and I’m sure it will be I think it might of had something to do with it.
Burton77 We will wait for SBSD final investigative report...
Abbee I was a Paramedic for 17 years, I have been to hundreds of accidents. The speed limit there is 40 mph. There is no way you can split a car in two going 40 mph. I love our law enforcement but there is something fishy here.
On more than one occasion I have seen San Bernardino Sheriff cars tailgating cars in the fast last on 62, riding really close to a car until the car moves out of their way to the right. I just saw that happening a couple days ago, same type of car as pictured in this article. Anyhow, sad about a young man losing his life however it happened. Pray the other young man recovers. Sheriff Department - tell you officers to stop driving so recklessly and aggressively tailgating.
I pray for the family. They have had one tragedy after another, and this is the very worse thing that could ever happen to a mother! Like I said previously, the rate of speed that the SBSD vehicle had to have been going to do this to the small car, lights and siren or not, is unnecessary, unsafe, and deadly. I see them driving like maniacs at high rates of speed for no particular reason all the time, and not on calls, just trying to “get to the barn”, or that trailer at the community center. When my wife read the name aloud, it was an instant pain in our hearts. I hope justice will be served, but I won’t be surprised if it isn’t.
