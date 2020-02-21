JOSHUA TREE — Registered voters who don’t want to wait for Election Day March 3 can vote starting Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Joshua Tree Community Center.
The polling station will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. On March 2, the Monday before Election Day, the polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. And on Election Day, voters may mark their ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The community center is at 6171 Sunburst St.
The early-voting site is run by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters to make it easier for voters to cast their ballots in the March 3 presidential primary election.
The registrar of voters has been accepting votes since Feb. 3 by mail and from voters who come into the registrar’s office. As of Thursday, 73,162 ballots had been cast.
