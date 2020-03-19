MORONGO BASIN — Here is the latest list of cancellations announced because of the new coronavirus.
•The Mojave Desert Land Trust canceled all volunteer activities and has closed the office through April 17.
•The San Bernardino County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk closed its offices to the public until further notice. All services except marriage licenses and marriage ceremonies, remain available and processed by mail, email or phone. Marriage services will be discontinued until further notice. To find forms and other information, visit https://tinyurl.com/vpl94hj or call (877) 885-7654.
•The Johnson Valley Improvement Association is canceling Saturday breakfast service and postponing the Tailgate Swap Meet that was to be held March 21.
•The 18th annual spring Joshua Tree Music Festival in May has been canceled. Planners anticipate holding the 15th annual fall Joshua Tree Music Festival Oct. 8-11.
•The Yucca Valley Sunset Rotary canceled its 18th annual Dessert Soirée set for April 4. It will be held at a future date.
•Big Morongo Canyon Preserve is closed to the public until at least April 3 under direction from San Bernardino County.
•The Landers Moose Lodge will remain open unless members are notified. It will be closed on Tuesday and Saturday. The big room will be open and stools will be double spaced. They ask that you refrain from hugs and handshakes. The rooms will be cleaned and sanitized daily. All bands have been canceled until further notice. Food will be available for takeout.
Twentynine Palms closures:
The city of Twentynine Palms continues to take extra precautions and monitor federal, state and local guidelines with regards to the COVID – 19 pandemics.
The following are events and programs that have been postponed or canceled in the City:
•Dance and karate classes through park and rec have been canceled
•Adult Co-Ed Volleyball, which was due to begin soon will be postponed
•Little League – They are following the school’s timeline (April 20)
•Kickball which is held on Sundays at Luckie Park has been canceled
•Twentynine Palms swim team has canceled its Season
•San Bernardino County Fire Department sponsored Easter Egg Hunt has been canceled
•JT55 Bike Ride scheduled for April 25 has been canceled
•Desert Oasis Car Show scheduled for May 7 is canceled
•Hilltoppers Motocross Races scheduled for March 28 – 29 has been postponed
•Theatre 29 has delayed its production of “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.”
•Senior Center is closed. Meals are being distributed to Seniors daily
•Knott Sky Park Preschool in conjunction with Morongo Unified School District is closed
•Youth Basketball Tournament scheduled for March 27-29 has been canceled
•Junior Tennis Program held at the Twentynine Palms High School has been canceled
For more information call the Park and Rec office at (760) 367-6799, option 2.
Palm Springs closure exemptions:
The Palm Springs City Council on Tuesday unanimously directed an emergency order telling all residents to shelter in place and limit activities to those essential to their daily lives.
“There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our residents, workforce and visitors,” Mayor Geoff Kors said in a released statement.
The order also ordered all non-essential businesses in Palm Springs to close.
The order excludes 21 kinds of essential businesses, including grocery stores, health services, pharmacies, banks and gas stations.
Essential activities include:
•Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as getting medicine or seeing a doctor.
•Getting necessary services or supplies.
•Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking or hiking, provided that you maintain at least six feet of distance between others.
•Caring for a family member in another household.
•Caring for the elderly, children, people with disabilities or other vulnerable people.
•Work providing essential services at an essential business or essential government function.
•Health care operations, including home health workers.
•Essential infrastructure, including construction of housing and operation of public transportation and utilities.
•Newspapers, television, radio and other media services.
•Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks and convenience stores.
•Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities.
•Farming, ranching and fishing.
•Businesses that provide necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals and shelter facilities.
•Airlines, taxis and others providing transportation necessary for essential activities.
