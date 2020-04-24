If you know a senior, a person with disabilities or a vulnerable member of our community who does not have access to the Internet or does not use Facebook or Nextdoor, please print and pass this article along to them or call them and have them write down the information for two local volunteer groups and new local food distribution during this pandemic.
JT Mutual Aid
offers help
JT Mutual Aid organizer Stephanie Ballard says the group has a number of volunteers ready and able to cover most areas of Joshua Tree. If you need assistance, the idea is to match you with someone in your own neighborhood.
Though focused on the most vulnerable in our community, the group will support anyone who needs assistance during this time. There is even a volunteer who will walk dogs in her neighborhood, if that is something you need.
To contact JT Mutual Aid call or text (760) 885-2324 or email jtmutualaid@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/groups/JTMutualAid or on Nextdoor at nextdoor.com/g/ke02n5qrh.
If you visit the Facebook group, look for the downloadable resource document with helpful information on the where and when of local food distributions, where to receive news, drug stores offering home delivery of medications and much more.
Yucca Mesa offers senior outreach
Yucca Mesa Senior Outreach program organizer Christie Carter says this group will call to check in on local seniors to lend an ear and ensure they have what they need from a distance. Any senior is welcome to be a part of their call list and get assistance. The Yucca Mesa Senior Outreach Facebook page includes information on local COVID-19 testing (as it becomes available), where to find masks or request supplies a volunteer can deliver.
To contact Yucca Mesa Senior Outreach, call (760) 285-7652, email yuccamesa
seniors@gmail.com or visit
www.yuccamesaseniorout
FIND to continue
food distribution
If you are personally in need of food, mark your calendar for 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. FIND Food Bank will distribute food at the new Joshua Tree Elementary School at 4950 Sunburst Ave.
This program is open to any Morongo Basin resident. No paperwork is required, though they will ask for your name, address and number of people in your household.
Seniors can get information online
You will also find senior specific information and assistance at the San Bernardino County Department of Aging and Adult Services site by searching: sbcounty.gov/dass/programs/senior_information.
Thanks to Stephanie, Christie and all the volunteers for stepping forward for their community!
