YUCCA VALLEY — The town of Yucca Valley projects a revenue loss of at least $1 million in the coming months as the economic impacts from COVID-19 hit.
State and county stay-at-home orders levied a heavy financial loss on local businesses of all sizes, but the smallest are the most vulnerable, leaders said at a Tuesday, March 31, Town Council meeting.
The council unanimously passed a new economic assistance package for small brick-and-mortar businesses in town limits, offering interest-free emergency loans of up to $5,000 for small businesses with annual revenues of under $1 million.
The council allocated $250,000 from Measure Y sales tax funds for the interest-free loans.
Councilman Rick Denison said small businesses are the town’s lifeblood. He said finding the “depth of the need” is essential.
“Our community and our businesses are the best that we have,” Denison said. “We can start helping those that are having critical needs.”
Town Manager Curtis Yakimow anticipates getting a flood of applications, with a need that far outweighs the funds available.
“The smaller the business, the more it is vulnerable,” Yakimow said.
Yakimow urges businesses to apply quickly; applications will be reviewed considering those with the most critical needs.
“Anything we can do to help small businesses would be helpful,” said Councilman Robert Lombardo, who added he has closed his dental practice.
Loans are not available to short term vacation rental owners, Yakimow said. Two of the councilmen, Mayor Jeff Drozd and Jim Schooler, shared during discussions that they own vacation rental property.
The town also voted to waive fees for business registration and short-term vacation rental renewals and offer a 90-day filing extension to local hotels’ transient occupancy taxes. The council waived late fees and penalties on licenses and registrations through June 30.
Cities across California are taking similar measures.
In Fremont, the council recently passed an eviction moratorium on residential and small-business property along with anti-gouging and anti-hoarding ordinances.
In San Diego, the council passed an economic assistance plan for local businesses. Between March 27 and March 31, the city got 6,500 applications, which is an “excess of the funds available,” the city reported online.
Yucca Valley Councilmen Jim Schooler and Merl Abel both said they strongly support the aid to small businesses.
“This is pretty new to all of us and I’m glad we’re reaching out to small businesses,” Schooler said.
Abel praised the program passed on Tuesday.
“I think this is a wonderful program,” he said.
Yakimow expects the town government to lose between $1 million and $4 million in tax revenue.
“The town itself is going to be impacted,” Yakimow said during the council’s meeting, adding up to $4 million would be taken out of the town’s general fund.
Yakimow said there are no programs at the state or federal levels to help municipalities yet.
“There is no money yet,” Yakimow said. “We have no idea of what is coming with assistance.”
The town made careful efforts to practice social distancing at the meeting, held at the Yucca Valley Community Center. All five councilmen attended in person, but kept their distance.
The public’s chairs were spaced safely apart and nearly empty with a few present in the seats. Local media opted to safely view the meeting remotely by video including the Hi-Desert Star.
