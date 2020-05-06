If like me, you’re scheduling online cocktail hours with friends, Joshua Tree Brewery is ready to help. They’re offering pre-orders and drive-thru service at their location at 6393 Sunset Road on Fridays. Pre-orders are available for pickup between 2 and 4 p.m. and drive-thru is available from 4 to 7 p.m. To place your order, call (760) 974-9274, and know that proof of ID is required for every pickup or delivery. Support local small business by checking out their website at joshuatreebrewery.com and follow them on social media.
This is a great time to read up on all the conservation efforts happening in our desert. The Morongo Basin Conservation Association is now on Facebook (@morongobasinconservationassociation) and Instagram (@mbconservation) to extend their reach and further engage conservationists. Find them and follow them for updates on MBCA activities and inspiration. Their 2020 Desert Wise Living Landscape Tour has been postponed. Sign up to receive MBCA updates, meeting notices and calls to conservation action at mbconservation.org.
Typically the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, “Giving Tuesday” is an opportunity for nonprofits to highlight their work and for individuals to consider charitable donations during the season of giving. With so many nonprofit fundraising events and activities canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, a new event, “Giving Tuesday Now” has been scheduled for May 5 to support these nonprofits. Please consider a donation to one or two of your favorites; every little bit helps.
If your to-do list is dwindling or you’re just looking for some other activities during this time, the San Bernardino Public Library website is loaded with e-books, magazines, music and videos to download. The site also offers resources like job assistance databases and the ability to earn a fully accredited high school diploma. If you need assistance with downloads or any other materials, local library staff is available to help from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You will need a library card; it’s free and you can apply online. For all the information, go to the website www.sbclib.org. The telephone number for the Joshua Tree Branch Library is (760) 366-8615.
You can now get daily COVID-19 news updates sent directly to your email. Click the “Get email updates on the latest COVID-19 news” link on the county’s homepage, sbcounty.gov/main/default.aspx, or the county’s COVID-19 page, sbcovid19.com.
——
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at desertladydiaries.com.
