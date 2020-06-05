Yucca Valley cancels more summer concerts and postpones fireworks

YUCCA VALLEY — Labor Day fireworks and live music in the fall will replace the annual traditions of summer fireworks and live concerts at the community center.
Coronavirus has impacted public festivities in towns and cities nationwide as they are forced to cancel July Fourth firework celebrations and concerts. The Yucca Valley Town Council joined them Tuesday, agreeing in a unanimous 5-0 vote to cancel the entire series of summer concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council voted last month to cancel the first three concerts but held out hope that the town could hold the final three concerts and the Fourth of July celebration. This week, they conceded it wouldn’t be safe.
“Most cities have canceled their music festivals,” said Community Services Manager Sue Earnest.
Councilman Rick Denison said it was a “rough decision,” and all the councilmen agreed it saddened them.
“We have an off-cycle Fourth of July,” Denison said, participating in the meeting remotely.
The council also voted unanimously to postpone the $22,000 Fourth of July fireworks show until the Labor Day weekend. They want the town to host a concert on the same day, Sept. 5.
“I think the recommendations are sound … if you can make Labor Day look like the Fourth of July,” said Councilman Jim Schooler, celebrating his birthday at the meeting with balloons.
Councilman Merl Abel’s suggestion to have the fireworks staged at Yucca Valley High School was declined by the Morongo Unified School District.
“I’m disappointed the school district said ‘no’” Abel said.
A town survey of 291 residents showed more than 92 percent supported the town offering a summer swim program.
“Our residents are ready to go and engage in aquatics,” Earnest said.
Earnest said if state and county regulations allow it, the town hopes to provide a six-week program of swim lessons versus the past eight-week program.
“We are optimistic that pools will reopen soon,” Earnest said.
Agencies asking for money told to speak
During the 3-hour council meeting, the council also approved giving Measure Y sales tax money to 11 other agencies and nonprofits. They later added $5,325 for the Yucca Valley BMX Track to install a safety gate, after hearing of the need from program volunteer Travis Hill.
“I’m a huge fan of the BMX program and always have been,” Denison said. “They have a great vision.”
Councilman Abel proposed not funding the already approved agencies that did not send a representative to the meeting until they attend a future meeting in person or remotely so the council can ask questions. Applicants were not instructed or required to be at the meeting, but they were invited, according to town staff.
“I think it’s important for applicants to be present,” Abel said. “I’m just requiring they come to the next council meeting.”
Denison and other council members all agreed with a 5-0 vote to hold funds.
“I’d like to see a face to an organization too,” Denison said.
