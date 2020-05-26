Power line sparks fire in Morongo Valley

MORONGO VALLEY — About 50 acres in Morongo Valley were engulfed in flames Tuesday afternoon by a fire started by Southern California Edison equipment.
Firefighters from the Morongo Valley Fire Department and Cal Fire received a report of a So Cal Edison power pole on fire shortly after noon Tuesday. First responders quickly arrived at the scene but due to high winds and extreme temperatures, the fire spread to surrounding vegetation.
Morongo Valley fire captain Brennain Gorter said the fire was initially reported by a nearby homeowner who said he looked outside and saw that a power line was on fire.
Morongo Valley fire and Cal Fire station 54 out of Yucca Valley were the first to respond to the scene and they set up a perimeter of about 25 acres in an attempt to stop the fire from spreading to the homeowner’s residence.
“The winds were not on our side today though and the fire eventually broke our perimeter,” Gorter said.
Two fixed-wings airplanes were called to the scene and dropped four rounds of retardant on the neighboring brush to prevent spread. A Cal Fire helicopter crew assisted by spraying water collected from a pond at Hawk’s Landing Golf Course in Yucca Valley.
After the flames broke the first perimeter line, the structure became critically endangered and Gorter said the fire spread to about five feet away from the house. Luckily, he said, they were able to stop it before it reached the outside walls.
The fire continued to spread west and reached approximately 45 to 50 acres before it was declared put out around 1:30 p.m. Dozens of Joshua trees were affected by the spread.
Firefighters continued to clean up the area and search for persistent sparks for the next several hours; they were still on the scene into the evening.
So Cal Edison responded to the scene to restore power to the area.
