MORONGO BASIN — While the number of people who need free food will likely go up as people lose their jobs because of the new coronavirus protocols, those who provide the food are working hard to make sure they can serve the public while staying safe.
The Way Station
61722 Commercial St., Joshua Tree
The Way Station is making some changes to comply with a Centers for Disease Control advisory and food bank rules.
It is still open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, but boxes of hot meals and bags of food to go will be given out — no one may eat at the site.
Come to the Way Station at 9 a.m. and get in line but maintain a six-foot space with others.
The pastors will continue to supply prayer as well as food.
We are abiding by all the CDC rules, wearing gloves and all,” Pastor Dennis Potter said in a phone interview Friday.
“People still need food and we have plenty.”
Pay’n it Forward Food Ministry
288 Old Woman Springs Road, Flamingo Heights/Landers
The Pay’n it Forward food distribution will take place at noon Friday, March 20, at the Calvary Christian Fellowship.
The ministry is working with new health department and food bank rules. If you’re driving to the church for the food giveaway, they recommend waiting in your vehicles. Someone will contact you to provide guidance.
Calvary Christian Fellowship will serve continuously until everyone receives his or her share of free groceries.
Feed 29
6450 Star Dune Ave., Twentynine Palms
The Twentynine Palms Community Food Pantry and Outreach Ministries will remain open on a reduced schedule in deference to the needs of its volunteer workforce.
The new hours are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, from 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
The pantry provides emergency food services to the residents of Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley and the combat center only.
The hours are subject to change; any change in service hours will be posted on the door.
This nonprofit needs volunteers and also accepts donations.
Food For Life
72603 Juanita Drive, Twentynine Palms
People can get hot meals in delivery containers from 3 to 5 p.m. every Saturday thanks to Food For Life. The ministry can no longer serve meals to be eaten at the facility, but can offer them to go. Homebound people in Twentynine Palms and Wonder Valley may request delivery by calling Reach Out Morongo Basin at (760) 361-1410.
Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino
The CAPBC monthly USDA food distribution took place in a few locations Monday. The next giveaway is scheduled for April 20. Details will be posted as the event approaches for the most correct and current information.
• The Community Food Pantry at 6336 Hallee Road in Joshua Tree is closed.
