MORONGO BASIN — Emergency physicians have a request of the American people: stay home and save lives.
“The Emergency Department staff at Hi-Desert Medical Center are working around the clock to ensure our local residents receive the best care possible during this uncertain time, said Dr. Babak Khazaeni, emergency department medical director at Hi-Desert Medical Center. “We thank you for helping to flatten the curve of this virus by staying at home, practicing safe distancing and washing your hands frequently.”
The American College of Emergency Physicians sent out a nationwide plea Wednesday.
“Emergency physicians are working tirelessly to protect as many people as possible. You too can do your part: stay home and save lives,” said Dr. William Jaquis, president of the ACEP. “This is the only way to slow the virus and the best strategy to prevent our health system from becoming overwhelmed.”
People of all ages can contract the novel coronavirus. Some may have mild symptoms and could be contagious before they know they are sick — inadvertently spreading the virus and putting others at risk, the physicians group said.
The “silent transmission” of COVID-19 is one factor contributing to the spread.
“Even if you think you are healthy, spending time in groups or in public could spread the virus to people you are close with,” Jaquis said.
“Young people, older people and everyone in between needs to follow the recommended steps for social distancing.”
The CDC recommends putting about six feet of distance between yourself and others.
“We have to do everything we can to stop the virus from spreading. For most people, that means hunkering down and doing your best to stay home as much as possible,” Jaquis said.
“We have a narrow window to take meaningful action, and that time is now.”
A resource from the American College of Emergency Physicians, “Stop the Spread: A Patient Guide to the Novel Coronavirus,” provides tips on how to minimize the risk of getting the virus and how to determine if you should visit an emergency department. It is available at https://tinyurl.com/ERdocsCOVID.
