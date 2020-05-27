TWENTYNINE PALMS — A man was arrested for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs after leading officers from the California Highway Patrol in a motorcycle chase through Joshua Tree National Park.
Ehrich Grenzow, a 30-year-old resident of Twentynine Palms, was driving a 2003 Honda CBR600 eastbound on Twentynine Palms Highway, just east of Encelia Avenue, on Monday. CHP officers noticed Grenzow driving in an unsafe, serpentine manner and changing lanes without signaling, according to a news release.
Officer S. Miller and Officer J. Mcnutt attempted to stop the motorcycle but Grenzow sped up, going eastbound on the highway, just west of Split Rock Avenue.
The chase continued eastbound onto Utah Trail and into Joshua Tree National Park, where officers said Grenzow reached speeds over 90 miles per hour.
He left the park in Joshua Tree, turned right onto a dirt road, Coyote Lane, and continued northbound. As he crossed Single Tree Road, he hit a berm, lost control of his motorcycle and fell to the ground.
He was arrested and taken into custody for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs. He was medically cleared and booked into the West Valley Detention Center.
