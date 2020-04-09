Given our current situation, there is not a whole bunch happening in Joshua Tree, unless we rehash the numerous accounts of out-of-towners coming to our fair village when the entire state is under a stay-at-home order. Most of us love sharing our beautiful community with visitors but, now is definitely not the time. If you see folks attempting to enter the park, call the sheriff at (760) 366-3781.
With Internet connectivity, there are a number of virtual events you can find via the ultimate connector, Facebook.
Most of the events are on Saturday and may run longer; times vary. To locate them, open Facebook and search the title of the event in the search bar.
Starting April 10, you can check out the “Covid Creative Convention.” Until the end of April, they will share the work of artists and galleries that have been affected by the pandemic, with photos and links to where you, the art lover and collector, are able to view and purchase artwork directly. Go to www.covidcreativeconvention.com.
Check out “We Count — Virtual Second Saturday” from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 11 at www.covidcreativeconvention.com.
This online art event showcases what kind of art is surfacing in response to this health crisis and social distancing. The website exhibition will be visible for a month and is presented by Arts Connection — The Arts Council of San Bernardino County — and the Beatnik Lounge. Thank Deborah Tobin and Jennifer Kane for putting it together. Check the event page for a link to see all of the art.
Harrison House presents “Online Tree Planting & Graywater Demo,” a mesquite seedling giveaway from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the Harrison House Facebook page.
Damian Lester and Nicholas Holmes will demonstrate how to sprout, plant and care for your own trees and introduce the principles of graywater irrigation. Hang out for the online tree-planting event in celebration of California Arbor Week. After the event, go to https://louharrisonhouse.org/contact and sign up to claim your own free potted sprout. These will go to the first 50 community members within a 20-mile delivery radius from Harrison House.
For more information, call (760) 366-4712.
Finally, check out the Virtual Reality Show & Open Mic happening from 7 to 11 p.m. April 13, 14 and 15 on Facebook search “3 nights a week of peace and music,” brought to you by the Beatnik Lounge. Thank Teddy Quinn for pulling this together.
Friends, please stay home, stay safe.
——
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at desertladydiaries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.