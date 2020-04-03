MORONGO BASIN — Easter is coming around the corner and while all of the annual egg hunts are canceled, the San Bernardino County fire department and the Boys & Girls Club are offering alternative options for celebrating the holiday with your children.
Firefighters in Twentynine Palms will hand out pre-packaged eggs filled with candy and toys from 4 to 6 p.m. April 8 outside of the Luckie Park pool.
Parents can drive through to pick up one dozen eggs per child. The eggs are first-come, first-serve and are intended for children over the age of 3.
The eggs can be given directly to children or parents can set up an egg hunt in their house or in the backyard.
In Yucca Valley, the Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert is organizing a drive-by Easter egg hunt. Parents, businesses and everyone else in the Basin is urged to color one of their egg coloring pages and hang it in their window or door or on their fence by Sunday, April 5.
The pages are on the club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/yvkids.
Starting Monday, April 6, and continuing through the week families can take drives through their neighborhood so kids can try to spot the eggs from the safety of their vehicles.
Anyone participating can post a photo and join the fun by posting on Facebook and using the hashtag #BGCHDrideandhunt.
