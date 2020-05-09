Saturday breakfast to-go is a hit! The board of the Johnson Valley Improvement Association reviewed the costs, the purchasing and the system for maintaining social distancing, and found very few problems. Stay tuned for future developments, such as if it’s too hot a morning to set up outside, or maybe even re-entry into the air-conditioned center, “dontcha” know?
But at least for this Saturday, we’re back in action out in the fresh air! Just practice the recommended protocols, wear your mask while ordering, stay 6 feet away from everyone (not your immediate family), forget shaking hands, all that stuff, you know the drill.
Choose from the traditional Saturday breakfast menu, plus the ultimate takeaway — breakfast burritos. As always, the regular breakfast costs $6; the smaller size is $4. To order, drive into the parking lot or park on the street and come to the cashier station between 7 and 10 a.m., or call ahead to Kim at (760) 792-4555. Call back if her line is busy.
Our cashier and servers set out individual condiments to assure that only you handle your sweetener, creamer, etc. The concrete parking area outside the front entrance of the community center has been marked for social distancing while placing your order.
Take away your breakfast to eat at home, or carry it over to the Desert Dreams Garden across the parking lot.
Breakfast is first come, first served; we still cannot forecast how many guests will come (over 80 breakfasts last Saturday, and we ran out of a few items).
We have the 21.5-inch square Sidekick Bandanna Map available again! It shows the Johnson Valley OHV Area trails and topography with GPS coordinates and is available for $8.
Dave Cole donated Ultra4 neck tubes usable for face masks — always good for sun protection and dust defense under your helmet, too — for a JVIA fundraiser, at $5 each.
You can also shop for some of the JVIA fundraising specialty items, including that gadget-lover’s seven-function ballpoint pen with screwdriver bits, two rulers and a level, only $3 each, or three for $8.
This is your chance to pick up your “Heart Bar and Johnson Valley Neighbors” book of local history, by homesteader Martha Coutant, at $20 each.
Cash or credit cards are accepted. Sorry, there is still no entry inside the community center.
To get to the center, from scenic highway 247, turn onto Larrea Road (paved) and go 1¾ miles up to the corner of Quailbush Road. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.